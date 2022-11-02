Catholic World News

British national health service halts gender-reassignment for children

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: England’s National Health Service (NHS) has issued new guidance for dealing with gender dysphoria among young people, advising against the use of hormones and puberty blockers.



After a study of the problem, the NHS recommended that when young people question their sexual identity, they may be going through a “phase,” and warned that hormone treatments have “significant effects on the psychological function.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!