Action Alert!
Announcing the 2022 Fall Challenge (Oct 20-Dec 8):   $97,776 left to win a matching $111K grant!   Your gift counts twice!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Irish bishop apologizes for priest’s homily against abortion, transgender ideology

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Kerry diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry issued a public apology after a priest delivered a fiery homily in a parish in Listowel, Ireland, condemning the advocacy of legal abortion and the “lunacy” of encouraging young people to change their sexual identity.

The bishop said that he recognized “the deep upset and hurt” caused by the homily given by a visiting priest, Father Sean Sheehy. “The views expressed do not represent the Catholic position,” Bishop Browne said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: frjt - Nov. 02, 2022 4:12 PM ET USA

    How sad that a bishop didn't give the homily himself... Instead we get an apology tour, did he have his lmnopqrst-e-p banner with him! Shameful!

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Mankowski Diogenes Unveiled
Pelicano Maximilian Praying Rosary