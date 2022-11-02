Irish bishop apologizes for priest’s homily against abortion, transgender ideology
November 02, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry issued a public apology after a priest delivered a fiery homily in a parish in Listowel, Ireland, condemning the advocacy of legal abortion and the “lunacy” of encouraging young people to change their sexual identity.
The bishop said that he recognized “the deep upset and hurt” caused by the homily given by a visiting priest, Father Sean Sheehy. “The views expressed do not represent the Catholic position,” Bishop Browne said.
Posted by: frjt -
Nov. 02, 2022 4:12 PM ET USA
How sad that a bishop didn't give the homily himself... Instead we get an apology tour, did he have his lmnopqrst-e-p banner with him! Shameful!