Catholic World News

Irish bishop apologizes for priest’s homily against abortion, transgender ideology

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Kerry diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry issued a public apology after a priest delivered a fiery homily in a parish in Listowel, Ireland, condemning the advocacy of legal abortion and the “lunacy” of encouraging young people to change their sexual identity.



The bishop said that he recognized “the deep upset and hurt” caused by the homily given by a visiting priest, Father Sean Sheehy. “The views expressed do not represent the Catholic position,” Bishop Browne said.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.