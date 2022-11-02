Catholic World News

Colombia celebrates beatification of foundress of 3 congregations

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Cause of Saints, presided at the Mass for the beatification of Blessed Ana Julia Duque Heckner, OP (1898-1993).



“She spent all of her long life, which ended in 1993, in the service of God and her brothers and sisters, especially the small and the excluded,” Pope Francis said following her beatification. “May her apostolic zeal, which drove her to take the message of Jesus beyond the borders of her country, strengthen in everyone the desire to participate, with prayer and charity, in the dissemination of the Gospel throughout the world.”

