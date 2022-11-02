Catholic World News

‘We are called to evangelize social media,’ Cardinal Tagle tells Asia’s bishops

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, was the Pontiff’s special envoy to the assembly of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences as it met in Bangkok, Thailand. The prelate delivered an address on evangelization and preached the homily at the closing Mass.



“God wants the Church in Asia to journey with the poor, depressed and marginalized, the refugees, migrants, displaced and indigenous people, the wounded and exploited earth, the youth, the women and the families,” Cardinal Tagle preached. “We will walk together as we together face rejection, extremism, threats to life, violence, conflicts, the ambivalence of the digital revolution and our neighbor religions and cultures.”

