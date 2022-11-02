Catholic World News

Pennsylvania nuns continue court battle against takeover of land for natural gas pipeline

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Adorers of the Blood of Christ

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2017, the Adorers of the Blood of Christ have waged an unsuccessful legal struggle against the eminent-domain takeover of some of their property for a natural gas pipeline.



“In 2018, despite clear and strenuous objections, Transco/Williams seized our farmland in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, constructed a high-volume export pipeline through our property and began transporting high volumes of climate warming fossil fuels,” the Adorers stated recently upon filing a new appeal. “Transco/Williams, a private corporation worth $40B, has forced us to use our land in a way that directly violates not only our religious beliefs about the sacredness of Earth, but also our religious practice of faithfully stewarding our own land for future generations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!