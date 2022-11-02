Catholic World News

South Korean Church leaders want inquiry after stampede, offer prayers

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At least 156 people were killed, and 128 injured, in a Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea’s capital.



“For the peace and safety of the people, the relevant authorities must thoroughly examine the cause and process of this tragedy and ensure that irresponsibility and oblivion are not repeated,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea said in its statement on the tragedy.



Pope Francis also prayed for the victims of the stampede.

