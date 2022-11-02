Catholic World News

Court holds EEOC guidance on sexual orientation and gender identity unlawful

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued guidance on sexual orientation, gender identity, and the workplace, including dress codes, bathroom use, and preferred pronouns. A US district court, in response to a lawsuit by the State of Texas, has struck down the guidance.

