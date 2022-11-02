Catholic World News

‘May God convert the hearts of the violent,’ Pope says following attacks in Somalia

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two car bombings in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia (map), killed at least 121 people and injured over 300. The militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.



“While we celebrate Christ’s victory over evil and over death, let us pray for the victims of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu, which killed more than a hundred people, including many children,” Pope Francis said. “May God convert the hearts of the violent!”

