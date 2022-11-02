Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Pope’s visit to Bahrain a sign of unity, dialogue in a tragic moment of history

November 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, granted an interview to L’Osservatore Romano and Vatican Radio-Vatican News ahead of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Bahrain. During his visit, the Pope will participate in the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue.



“I think the message coming out of this Forum and the Holy Father’s participation is quite clear,” said Cardinal Parolin. “It is a sign of unity at a particularly delicate, complex, and in some ways tragic moment in our history.”



“It is an invitation to dialogue, an invitation to encounter between East and West, in a reality, such as that of Bahrain, which is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious reality; hence the ability to live together, the ability to collaborate even in a composite reality such as that which characterizes that country,” the prelate added.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!