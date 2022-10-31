Catholic World News

Italian cardinal leads traditionalist pilgrimage

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, presided at Vespers in the Pantheon on October 28 as the hundreds of traditionalist Catholics gathered in Rome for the Summorum Pontificum pilgrimage.



The pilgrimage continued with a traditional Mass in St. Peter’s basilica on Saturday, followed by a High Mass for the feast of Christ the King on October 30, with different celebrants.



Cardinal Zuppi, who is often listed among the like candidates to succeed Pope Francis, has allowed the continued use of the traditional liturgy in his Bologna archdiocese.

