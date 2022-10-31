Catholic World News

‘Jesus looks at us to restore our dignity,’ Pope tells pilgrims

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his October 30 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 19:1-10, the Gospel reading of the day.



As he discussed “the gaze of Zacchaeus who is seeking Jesus, and the gaze of Jesus who is looking for Zacchaeus,” Pope Francis said that “the gaze of God never stops at our past, full of errors, but looks with infinite confidence at what we can become.”



“We Christians must have the gaze of Christ, who embraces from below, who seeks those who are lost, with compassion,” the Pope added. “This is, and must be, the gaze of the Church, always, the gaze of Christ, not the condemning gaze.”

