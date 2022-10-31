Catholic World News

Pontifical commission starts planning global report on child protection efforts

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Andrew Small, OMI, secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, said that the commission is preparing a report on child protection efforts, including the extent to which episcopal conferences have implemented the Pope’s 2019 apostolic letter Vos estis lux mundi.



According to CNS, Father Small revealed that “70 to 80 of the 114 bishops’ conferences in the world do not have stable, publicly accessible reporting mechanisms called for in Vos Estis, mainly because they do not have the resources.”

