Digital technology must serve the common good, Vatican officials say at UN conference

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Raffaella Petrini, FSE (Secretary General of the Governatorate of Vatican City State) led the Holy See’s delegation to a recent UN conference on telecommunications.



Sister Petrini spoke of the importance of “promoting the growth of global communication platforms that are effective instruments of social cohesion and solidarity, as Pope Francis has repeatedly reiterated. We must aim to develop instruments of integration that are accessible to all segments of the population while respecting human rights, cultural sensitivities and traditions, with particular attention to women, young people, and people with disabilities.”

