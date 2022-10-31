Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues ‘diseased climate’

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Clima Malato” (ill or diseased climate), the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its October 28 edition to the damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae, drought in Tanzania and in Somalia, and the less serious drought in the Mississippi River basin.



The article concluded with a warning from UN Secretary-General António Guterres: the world is headed for a climate catastrophe unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut by 45% in the next decade.

