Archbishop Cordileone, USCCB president pray for Paul Pelosi following attack

October 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Please join me in praying for the swift recovery of Paul Pelosi and comfort for his wife and family too,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said following the attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi. (In May, Archbishop Cordileone made a “public declaration that she [Nancy Pelosi] is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance.”)



“I join with Archbishop Cordileone in offering my prayers for the full recovery of Paul Pelosi and comfort for his family following the terrible attack,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “I am deeply grieved over this violence, which should have no place in our communities, our political process, or our great nation.”

