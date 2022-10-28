Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ visits Algeria

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, traveled to Algeria to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. He received a “warm welcome,” according to Vatican News.



The North African nation of 43.6 million (map) is 98% Muslim (predominantly Sunni), and Islam is the official religion. The government recently ordered that Caritas, the Church’s charitable agency, cease operating there; that order remained in effect as the prelate’s visit drew to a close.

