Vatican ‘foreign minister’ visits Algeria
October 28, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, traveled to Algeria to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. He received a “warm welcome,” according to Vatican News.
The North African nation of 43.6 million (map) is 98% Muslim (predominantly Sunni), and Islam is the official religion. The government recently ordered that Caritas, the Church’s charitable agency, cease operating there; that order remained in effect as the prelate’s visit drew to a close.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!