Unity and closeness to Christ bring true joy, Pope tells priests, religious from Madagascar

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 27, Pope Francis addressed priests and consecrated persons from Madagascar who are living in Rome.



“Pursuing personal interests, this ‘virus of selfishness’, threatens peaceful coexistence between peoples, as between the sons and daughters of the same country,” the Pope said. “I therefore encourage you always to walk together and to make your presence here in Rome a precious opportunity to enrich and renew your faith in the footsteps of the great figures of saints and holy men and women who have preceded you here.”

