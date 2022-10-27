Catholic World News

Two European bishops’ conferences choose lay secretary-generals

October 27, 2022

The Catholic episcopal conferences of Germany and Belgium have chosen lay people as their secretary-generals.

The German bishops chose Beate Gilles, a theologian, as the first woman to be the administrative leader of their conference.

The Belgian bishops chose Bruno Spriet as secretary general.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!