Holy See: Joint efforts needed to face environmental, social crisis

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Europe faces “unprecedented and growing challenges, because of the severe lack of energy supplies that will likely put further strain on many families and industries already affected by the economic crisis,” Msgr. Lauro Lalli, chargé d’affaires of the apostolic nunciature in Jordan, said of the European energy crisis.



Transitioning away from fossil fuels, he said, would increase climate security; he added that “caring for the environment and alleviating poverty are not separate challenges, but part of the bigger universal challenge to provide for full and authentic human development.”



The prelate made his remarks at the 2022 Mediterranean Conference of OSCE, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

