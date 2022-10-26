Catholic World News

Thousands honor memory, social justice advocacy of Archbishop Fiorenza

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza of Galveston-Houston, a former president of the US Confrence of Catholic Bishops (1998-2001), died last month at the age of 91.



The prelate was “born and became a priest during a time when segregation was a sanctioned tradition in many parts of our country,” said Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, the homilist at his funeral Mass. “His pastoral voice was an important source of strength for those who labored with him in the arena of Catholic social teachings. He stood proudly with those who labored for civil rights — even when it was unpopular and unappreciated.”

