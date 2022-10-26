Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader laments attacks on Sacrament of Marriage

October 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on zhyve.tv (Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church)

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 25 video message, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, offered an update on the Russian invasion of his land, and discussed attacks on Ukrainian families, including abortion, contraception, and cohabitation.



“Unfortunately, the number of families that form a faithful, unbreakable union until death is steadily decreasing throughout the world,” he said. “Cohabitation without responsibilities and the coexistence of Christians without the Sacrament of Marriage is a new modern myth that destroys and ruins the Christian family.



He continued, “In such a context, obviously, without any obligations to each other, couples are in fact just trying to find some kind of mutual pleasure ... This type of cohabitation without marriage, without God’s blessing, is an insult to human dignity, is a misunderstanding of true love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!