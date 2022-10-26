Catholic World News

Chad’s bishops condemn ‘unjustified violence’ against peaceful demonstrators

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: After Chad’s interim leader, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, extended his power for two years, demonstrations erupted—resulting in a violent crackdown.



“We express our regret and our indignation” for the “unjustified violence” against the protestors, the nation’s bishops said, as they called on Christians to “pray incessantly for the reconciliation of hearts in order to promote peace in our country.”



The north-central African nation of 17.4 million (map) is 57% Muslim, 35% Christian (20% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

