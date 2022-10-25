Catholic World News

Rochester diocese appeals court decision on bankruptcy case

October 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Rochester, New York, has appealed a court decision that would allow sex-abuse victims to seek damages from the parishes of the diocese. The appeal is likely to set a precedent for the handling of suits in other New York dioceses.



A bankruptcy court had originally held that victims (and other diocesan creditors) should negotiate a settlement with the diocese, not involving the properties of individual parishes. But with those negotiations stalled, Judge Paul Warren allowed the plaintiffs to proceed with suits against the parishes. The diocese argues that the judge’s decision is in error.

