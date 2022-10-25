Catholic World News

Vatican’s UN envoy condemns arms trade

October 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s permanent observer at the UN condemned the international arms trade and warned against the dangers of misusing communications technology in two separate addresses.



Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia questioned why it is deemed legitimate to sell deadly weapons systems to “those who plan to inflict untold suffering on individuals and society?” The only reason, he said, is for money: “Shamefully, there are those who accumulate great wealth through trafficking in the instruments of death.”



The archbishop went on to say that “our technical prowess has brought us to a crossroads,” insisting that technology must be used to serve the truth and to promote human dignity.

