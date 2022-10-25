Catholic World News

Son of Vietnamese ‘boat people’ named auxiliary bishop of Atlanta

October 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father John-Nhan Tran, a priest of the New Orleans archdiocese, has been named by Pope Francis to become an auxiliary bishop of Atlanta.



Father Tran is the son of refugees from Vietnam, who left that country in a barge in 1975, when he was nine years old.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!