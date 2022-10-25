Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop defends accepting government award

October 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, facing criticism for accepting an honor from the Nigerian government, has said that the “award is not for my personal glory.”



The archbishop was named by the government as one of 400 people commended for their “loyalty and patriotism to the country.” That citation prompted critics to observe that Church leaders have frequently criticized the government for its failure to provide security for Christians and opportunity for the poor.



In his response Archbishop Kaigama said that the award “will certainly provide an opportunity on the platform of the ‘honored’ to speak to those authorities.”

