Catholic World News

Hostages freed in Cameroon; ransom payment denied

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Guerrillas in Cameroon have released nine hostages who had been abducted from a Catholic church on September 16.



The Catholic bishops’ conference of Cameroon had refused to pay ransom to the kidnappers—who have not yet been identified—“so as not to create dangerous precedents.” However, the Fides news service offered the ambiguous report that ransom “is said not to have been officially paid.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!