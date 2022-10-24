Catholic World News

China missionary assesses on Vatican-Beijing accord

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The secret Vatican-China deal, which was recently renewed, produced only two episcopal appointments in 2021, and none so far this year, notes Father Gianni Criveller, a PIME missionary and China expert.



Although the agreement was intended to allow for the appointment of Catholic bishops, more than 30 Chinese dioceses still have no bishops, and eight Catholic bishops are currently in Chinese prisons.



Father Criveller, writing for AsiaNews, notes that “witnesses from the universal Church are not allowed to attend episcopal ordinations,” which are closely watched by police and other government officials. Catholic media outlets do not have open access to the mainland.



Catholic bishops do not often meet, except under the supervision of government agents. “Gatherings between bishops and priests from different provinces are strongly discouraged,” Father Criveller reports.

