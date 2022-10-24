Catholic World News

Macron urges Russian Orthodox Church to resist Kremlin pressure on Ukraine

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “We know well how the Orthodox religion today is being manipulated by those in power in Russia to justify their actions,” Macron said at a peace conference organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio. “Resistance is needed here.”



Macron made his remarks in the presence of Metropolitan Anthony, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!