Catholic World News

Reject euthanasia, Pope urges French politicians

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to a delegation of French public administrators from the Diocese of Cambrai, Pope Francis emphasized “first and foremost, the welcome of the most disadvantaged, primarily migrants – and you know how crucial this matter is, and how close it is to my heart – but I am thinking also of persons with disabilities.”



“With regard to care, I think in particular of the attention to be paid to the elderly in care homes, and people at the end of that is due to them,” he continued. “Healthcare workers, by nature, have the vocation to provide care and relief, even though they may not always be able to cure, but we cannot ask these practitioners to kill their own patients! If we kill with justification, we end up killing more and more.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!