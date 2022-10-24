Catholic World News

NY gun ban at places of worship violates 2nd Amendment, federal court rules

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has declared unconstitutional a New York State law that made the possession of guns in houses of worship a felony.



The law was challenged by two African-American Baptist pastors, one in Niagara Falls, the other in Buffalo.



“The Nation’s history does not countenance such an incursion into the right to keep and bear arms across all places of worship across the state,” the court ruled. “The right to self-defense is no less important and no less recognized at these places.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!