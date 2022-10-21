Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin urges EWTN to promote unity

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, called upon Catholic media outlets to promote unity within the Church and loyalty to the Roman Pontiff, in a talk to European affiliates of the EWTN network.



The cardinal said that the Catholic media must pursue the truth in a spirit of charity. “A communication that instead fans the flames of polarization, or builds walls instead of breaking them down, betrays its very nature,” he said.



EWTN has been criticized in recent months for providing a forum for critics of Pope Francis.

