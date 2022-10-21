Catholic World News

Spanish bishop: ‘no signs of supernaturality’ in reported apparitions at Garabandal

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish bishop has denied the authenticity of reported Marian apparitions at Garabandal, and expressed dismay over a conference on the claims of the alleged seers.



“There are no signs of supernaturality” in the evidence from studies of Garabandal phenomena, said Bishop Manuel Sanchez Monge of Santander. Previous bishops of Santander—the diocese in which the reported appearances occurred—have made the same judgment.



The Spanish youths who reported seeing the Virgin Mary at Garabandal in 1961 said that her message warned of a severe chastisement, saying that “many cardinals, many bishops, many priests are on the road to perdition.” Although some Catholic prelates have endorsed that message, the Vatican has consistently deferred to the judgment of the bishops of Santander.

