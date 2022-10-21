Catholic World News

Cameroon captors release video of priests, other hostages

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A month after armed men burned down a church in Cameroon (map) and took five priests, a religious sister, and three others hostage, a video of the captives has been released.



“The situation we find ourselves is quite difficult, and we are begging our Lord to do everything possible to get us out of here,” said Father Cornelius Jingwa, one of the captives.

