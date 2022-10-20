Catholic World News

Vatican lays the groundwork for World Youth Day in Portugal

October 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The next World Youth Day is scheduled to take place in August 2023 in Lisbon.



“Pope Francis wants this type of synodal Church,” and has spoken of “a synodal youth ministry that is a ‘wonderful polyhedron,’” Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Laity, Family and Life, said at a preparatory meeting in Fatima.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!