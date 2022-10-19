Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman issues ‘Migration and the Judgement of the Nations’

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 18, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops published “Migration and the Judgement of the Nations,” a one-page statement that alludes to “the troubling convergence of our broken immigration system and the political divisions of our time.”



“Compelled by Christ’s clear mandate in Matthew’s Gospel [25:31-46], the US Catholic community remains steadfast in its commitment to welcome the stranger, especially the most vulnerable,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration. “Whether Afghan, Ukrainian, or Venezuelan, Dreamer or undocumented farmworker, asylum seeker, migrant, or refugee, all are imbued by God with an inviolable dignity,”

