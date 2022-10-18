Catholic World News

2 priests martyred by Nazis beatified in Italy

October 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giuseppe Bernardi and Father Mario Ghibaudo, two Italian priests slain by Nazi forces in 1943, were beatified in Boves, a small town in the Italian province of Cuneo (map), on October 16.



“In extreme danger they did not abandon the people entrusted to them, but assisted them even to the point of shedding their blood, sharing the tragic destiny of other fellow townspeople killed by the Nazis,” Pope Francis said. “May their example enkindle in priests the desire to be pastors after Christ’s heart, always alongside their people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!