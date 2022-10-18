Catholic World News

Preserve unity in ‘time of crisis,’ Pope tells Communion and Liberation

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Some 50,000 members of the lay ecclesial movement Communion and Liberation traveled to Rome for an encounter with Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square (video).



“Do not let your fraternity be wounded by divisions and oppositions, which play into the hands of the evil one,” the Pope said. “There has been no shortage of serious problems, divisions, and certainly even an impoverishment in the presence of such an important ecclesial movement as Communion and Liberation, from which the Church, and myself, hopes for more, much more.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

