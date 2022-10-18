Catholic World News

Wisconsin city sued over ‘conversion therapy’ ordinance

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: La Crosse, Wisconsin, has passed an ordinance that imposes fines on medical and mental health professionals who “seek to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender.”



A licensed counselor has filed suit, arguing that the ordinance would “require professional counselors to either affirm the decision of any minor patient to transition to a new gender identity—despite ongoing, good-faith disagreements among professionals on whether and under what circumstances such transitions should take place—or remain silent.”

