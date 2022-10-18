Catholic World News

Advocates list 100s of allegedly abusive San Francisco priests

October 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests has called on Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco to release the names of priests accused of the sexual abuse of minors. All but 15 Latin-rite US dioceses have published the names of credibly accused priests; SNAP alleges that 312 accused priests have worked the San Francisco archdiocese, at least temporarily.

