Norway bishops oppose bill to ban ‘conversion therapy’

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Norway have registered their opposition to proposed legislation that would outlaw “conversion therapy,” saying that by passing such a law the government would “assume competence that does not rightfully belong to it.



The bishops warn that although the legislation promises to respect religious freedom, in practice the bill “explicitly proposes to restrict such freedom,” by making it a potentially criminal offense to prayer or quote Scriptures. They also note that the bill restricts the right of individuals who freely choose conversion therapy on the basis of their religious convictions.

