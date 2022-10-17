Catholic World News

Fired for refusing to work on sex-reassignment surgery, woman sues hospital

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A physician’s assistant who asked not to be assigned to work on “gender-reassignment” operations, and was then dismissed from her post, has filed a lawsuit, charging religious discrimination.



Valerie Kloosterman had worked at University of Michigan Health-West for 17 years before she sought an exemption from sex-reassignment surgery. The First Liberty Institute filed suit in Michigan court on her behalf.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

