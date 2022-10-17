Catholic World News

Abuse charge sidelines controversial Chicago priest

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Pfleger, a radical Chicago pastor, has been placed on leave as archdiocesan authorities investigate a charge of sexual abuse dating back to the 1980s.



Father Pfleger—a polarizing figure who clashed publicly with the late Cardinal Francis George—was also the target of an abuse complaint lodged by two men last year. That complaint was dismissed for lack of evidence.

