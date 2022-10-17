Catholic World News

Pope to participants in Christmas contest: Use talents for the cause of peace

October 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to musicians participating in a Vatican Christmas contest, Pope Francis encouraged the participants to “be yourselves, original, creative ... and above all, do so in a way that at the basis of your work there is wonder.”



“We have lost the sense of wonder, and we need to rediscover it,” the Pope said. “Let there be wonder at the basis, wonder in the face of the unthinkable: a God who became flesh, who became a helpless child, born of a Virgin, in a cave, and whose cradle was a manger for animals. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!