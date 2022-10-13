Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops uneasy as campaigning president visits shrine

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Brazil have indicated their displeasure over a campaign visit by President Jair Bolsonaro to the shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida.



Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, has made a strong appeal to Catholic voters, portraying his rival, the leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as an enemy of faith.



When Bolsonaro visited the shrine on October 12, the Brazilian bishops’ conference issued a statement that “religious moments cannot be used by candidates to present their campaign proposals and other election-related matters.” Archbishop Orlando Brandes of Aparecida said that although Bolsonaro would be welcomed to the shrine, officials would “guarantee that the routine of the pilgrims would not suffer any impact” from the visit.

