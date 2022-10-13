Catholic World News

Michigan parish catches spray-painting vandals on security camera

October 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic parish in Lansing, Michigan, has supplied local police with video from a security camera, showing vandals spray-painted the church with anti-Catholic slogans.



Police are investigating the crime at the Church of the Resurrection, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!