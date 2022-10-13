Catholic World News

Synod advisers meet outside Rome to consider ‘time for change’ in Catholic Church

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 30 “theologians, pastoral workers and bishops” recently spent two weeks in Frascati, Italy, to draft the document that will guide the continental phase of the synod on synodality.



“In this call for change, we can see that there needs to be a different dynamic in how the Church listens to the people of God and how it allows itself to be transformed by listening to the people of God,” said Mauricio López, who is the coordinator for the Conference of Latin American Bishops’ Center for Networking and Action.



“To me, the most sort of moving thing about this is, I think we do all feel that something very important is being born here,” added Austen Ivereigh. “It’s a new way of thinking about the Church and the way it operates.”

