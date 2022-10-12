Catholic Culture Resources
Vatican II seen as a necessary failure

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a provocative op-ed for the New York Times, columnist Ross Douthat argues three points:

  1. First, the council was necessary.
  2. The council was a failure.
  3. The council cannot be undone.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

