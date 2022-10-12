Catholic World News

Pope urges unity as he marks Vatican II’s 60th anniversary

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 11, the memorial of Pope St. John XXIII and the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video).



Reflecting on the words of Christ to St. Peter—“Do you love me? Feed my sheep”—Pope Francis called on the faithful to consider the Church “from above” and “from around.” In doing so, he chided both “progressivism” and “traditionalism.”



“We thank you, Lord, for the gift of the Council,” the Pope said at the conclusion of his homily. “You who love us, free us from the presumption of self-sufficiency and from the spirit of worldly criticism. Prevent us from excluding ourselves from unity.”



“You who lovingly feed us, lead us forth from the shadows of self-absorption,” he added. “You who desire that we be a united flock, save us from the forms of polarization and the ‘isms’ that are the devil’s handiwork. And we, your Church, with Peter and like Peter, now say to you: ‘Lord, you know everything; you know that we love you’” (cf. Jn 21:17).

