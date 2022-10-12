Catholic World News

Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church condemns Russian annexation

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) emphasized that “the Church is with the Ukrainian people in their struggle against the Russian aggression.”



Declaring “its complete and unconditional support of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukrainian state,” the UOC called upon “its flock to help the Motherland to uphold peace on its entire territory with prayer and good deeds and decidedly condemns the aggression of the Russian army against the Ukrainian people.”

